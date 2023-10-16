Case of Winnipeg man accused of killing parents, attacking nurse in hospital expected in court

The case of a Winnipeg man who is accused of killing his parents and stabbing a staff member at Seven Oaks Hospital is expected to be in court on Monday.

Trevor Robert Farley is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother Judy Swain, and second-degree murder in the death of his father Stuart Farley. He is also charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of hospital staff member Candyce Szkwarek. The attacks took place in October 2021.

Farley was arrested at Seven Oaks Hospital on Oct. 27 when the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) was responding to the stabbing that left the worker with critical injuries.

Earlier that day, RCMP officers, who were conducting a well-being check, found Swain dead at her farm near New Bothwell, Man. Mounties then learned the suspect was headed to Winnipeg and alerted the WPS.

Winnipeg officers determined the suspect was near the Seven Oaks Hospital, and while they were on the way there, they were notified of the stabbing.

The RCMP found Stuart dead at his home when they went to notify him that his ex-wife had been found dead.

All three incidents are believed to have happened on the same day. Police believe Stuart was killed first, then Swain, followed by the attack at the hospital.

The suspect was not on shift at the time of the attack, but was a registered nurse at Seven Oaks Hospital.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

