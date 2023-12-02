Casino workers vote in favour of strike 2 days before Christmas

Members of Unifor Local 144 working at Winnipeg's three casinos have voted in favour of potential strike action if they can't sign a new contract by the end of this month.

The union represents more than 750 employees at McPhillips Station Casino, Club Regent Casino, and the Shark Club Casino. The workforce includes dealers, cashiers, slot attendants, security personnel, house/grounds staff, customer service representatives, and skilled trades workers.

"Unifor members at Manitoba Lotteries deserve a strong collective agreement, not the foot dragging and disrespect we're seeing from the company," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President, in a news release. "Management has left us little choice but to take job action. My message to this employer: step up and bring a serious offer."

The unit has been without a collective agreement for nearly a year and a half, since June 2022. The union said wages have only increased by 1.75 per cent over the past six years.

Members voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike, with 98 per cent saying they would walk off the job if a deal isn't reached by the Dec. 23 deadline.

The job action is planned to begin at 12:01 a.m., just two days before Christmas.