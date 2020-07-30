WINNIPEG -- Casinos in Winnipeg officially reopened on Wednesday, but they are different from what people may remember.

As part of the province’s Phase Four of reopening, Club Regent, McPhillips Station, and the Shark Club are now open, though they must follow guidelines mandated by the government.

On the Casinos of Winnipeg website, it outlines all of the precautions being taken by these facilities, which include floor decals for physical distancing, spaced out slot machines, and personal protective equipment for staff.

Masks are welcome at the casinos, though they are not required. All bingo, game tables, and poker rooms are still closed.

Casinos must also operate at a maximum of 30 per cent capacity, including staff.

Phase Four of Manitoba’s economic reopening went into effect on July 25.