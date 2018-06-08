Caspian Construction is countersuing the City of Winnipeg over repairs needed at the Downtown police headquarters building.

Last month the city filed a lawsuit against Caspian for deficiencies with the building which Winnipeg’s CAO says are north of $10 million dollars.

In a statement of defense Caspian denies responsibility for the problems saying it finished all work and fixed all deficiencies in September 2016.

In a counterclaim Caspian is seeking $7.8 million in damages and money it says is still owed for constructing the facility. The countersuit alleges the City caused delays to the project.

The counterclaim states:

“In further breach of the principal agreement, the city has neglected or failed to compensate Caspian for costs incurred by Caspian related to the extension of time to achieve performance”

Caspian also alleges the City failed to hire qualified projects managers and design consultants or provide complete plans and designs.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The city had declined to comment on the situation.

Construction of the building is the subject of an ongoing fraud investigation by RCMP. No charges have been filed.