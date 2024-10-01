Casting calls out for new movie featuring pair of Oscar-nominated actors

The year for movies in Manitoba continues as another film featuring a pair of Oscar nominees is coming to the province and now a casting call is out looking for actors.

The Zealot will start filming this month and features Djimon Hounsou, who has been nominated for his role in Blood Diamond and In America and Kodi Smit-McPhee, who was nominated for The Power of the Dog.

According to the movie's description on IMDb, The Zealot "Follows a Somali-American driver who, in a desperate attempt to make ends meet, agrees to transport a mysterious passenger to Chicago. However, he realizes his passenger is not who he seems, trapping him in a terrifying situation."

Kodi Smit-McPhee arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

DJT Casting is looking for people to fill two roles for the movie. For the first role, they are looking for eight male café patrons. The actors for this role must be Somali, African or Black, Muslim, familiar with Muslim prayers, and have a traditional Muslim hat.

For the second role, they are looking for a Somali woman. Both roles are 18-plus.

Filming is two days minimum and would happen Oct. 6 and 7 in Winnipeg.

Vista Casting is also looking for Somali/African background actors of all ages and genders to film between Oct. 4 and 18.

Manitoba has been the place to be for movies in 2024, which has seen the likes of Bob Odenkirk, Vince Vaughn, James Marsden, Mark Hamill, Colin Hanks, and David Krumholtz as just some of the actors who have been in the province for films.