Cat dead, three homes damaged by morning fire in Winnipeg

Three homes have been damaged after a fire broke out Wednesday morning in the Glenelm neighbourhood.

The city said fire crews were called to a home on Cobourg Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews found a two-storey home on fire, which had extended to two neighbouring homes and a garage at the back of the property.

Smoke fills the sky from a fire on Cobourg Avenue on Aug. 28, 2024. (Source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News)

Firefighters could not enter the house where the fire started originally, switching to a defensive attack until conditions improved.

The city said a cat was found dead inside the home.

Crews could get into the garage and one of the other homes to extinguish the blazes there. However, the other home started to deteriorate and a ladder truck was needed to fight the fire.

Everyone was able to get out of their homes safely. One person was treated by paramedics on the scene as well as a firefighter. Neither needed to be taken to hospital.

The fire has prompted road closures in the Glenelm area. (Source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News)

Two of the homes suffered significant damage, while the third house and the garage only had moderate damage.

The city said crews will stay on scene throughout the morning.