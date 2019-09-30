The city said it appears no one was hurt in a house fire that broke out Monday morning in the 1600 block of St. Anne’s Road.

Crews were called at 5:26 a.m. to the one-and-a-half-storey home, where they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the home, according to a news release.

Everyone who was inside had already escaped on their own, the city said, but a cat inside was found and safely retrieved by firefighters.

Fire crews attacked the fire using water brought in by water tankers, as the home isn’t in an area serviced by fire hydrants. The fire was considered under control shortly before 8 a.m.

The city said the home is badly damaged but had no estimate of the cost.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.