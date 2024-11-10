WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    Cat rescued from house fire in Winnipeg's Burrows neighbourhood

    WFPS
    Winnipeg firefighters rescued and reunited a cat with its owners Saturday after a house fire in the city’s Burrows neighbourhood.

    Crews were called to the fire at a one-and-a-half-storey house in the 200 block of Battery Street around 3:36 p.m. They arrived to find black smoke billowing from the home. Firefighters fought the blaze from inside the building, declaring it under control at 4:15 p.m.

    No one was injured and those living in the home were able to evacuate safely.

    The city’s emergency social services team was deployed to help displaced residents.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

