Catching ghosts and giving back: The local Ghostbusters group raising money for children's charities

While many people will be out this weekend searching for ghosts, ghouls and spooky sites, one local cosplay group will be taking part in Winnipeg Comiccon to raise money for a children’s charity.

The Winnipeg Ghostbusters is a group of people who have come together over a shared love for the “Ghostbusters” films.

As an official franchise sanctioned by Sony Pictures, it is part of the group’s mandate to give back to the local community.

“We do that by raising donations for charities that affect children, such as the Children’s Hospital and the Madox Warriors,” said Kris Rutherford, a co-founder of the group.

This weekend, the Winnipeg Ghostbusters will be taking part in Winnipeg Comiccon with a 600-square-foot display and photo booth.

“So you can come on down and get a picture with us for a donation to the Children’s Hospital,” said Rutherford.

Rutherford said the group is excited to see their fans and friends at Winnipeg Comiccon, which runs from Oct. 29 to 31 at the RBC Convention Centre.

Members of the Winnipeg Ghostbusters will also be taking part in the “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” movie premiere on Nov. 19 at Silver City St. Vital.

