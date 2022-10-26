Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs elects first female leader, Cathy Merrick
A woman will lead the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs for the first time in its nearly 35-year history.
Chiefs in the province chose Cathy Merrick on Wednesday as the advocacy group's next grand chief.
Seven candidates were vying for the position during a byelection after the organization removed previous leader Arlen Dumas over sexual harassment allegations.
Merrick won on the second ballot with 37 out of 59 votes during the organization's annual general assembly in Winnipeg.
"I will work hard for our people ... I will work hard for our nations to be represented in the assembly," she said shortly after being declared the winner.
Merrick is a councillor and former chief of Pimicikamak Cree Nation, also known as Cross Lake, in northern Manitoba.
She told chiefs that history was made with Wednesday's election.
"You should all be proud. I'm the first woman chief for the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs," she said.
George Kemp, a lawyer and the former chief of Berens River First Nation, came in second with 22 votes.
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs represents 62 of the 63 First Nations in the province. A total of 59 chiefs or proxies took part in the vote.
During an all-candidates forum Tuesday, Merrick said her priorities are affordability for elders, addressing violence in First Nations and seeking justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women and men.
Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias supported Merrick in her run. He said the community is proud of her.
"I know you will do great things to support and empower First Nations citizens across the province," he said in a statement.
Premier Heather Stefanson also congratulated Merrick on her win.
"As grand chief, she will provide great leadership in this important role, advocating on pertinent issues and advancing the priorities of Manitoba First Nations," she said in a statement.
"I welcome this new chapter and am optimistic and excited about the future of our province and growing the relationship and collaboration between the Manitoba government and the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs under the leadership of Grand Chief Merrick."
Merrickis to serve in the role until July 2024.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What is RSV and what are the most common symptoms?
As Canada deals with an increase in cases of an illness that impacts the respiratory tract, doctors say there are certain symptoms to watch for and ways to battle the virus even with no vaccine available, including following public health protocols.
Bloc Quebecois' motion to sever ties with monarchy fails, but gets backing from other MPs
A Bloc Quebecois motion calling for Canada to sever ties with the monarchy failed on Wednesday, after Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet forced MPs to vote on whether the federal government should no longer be connected to what he called an “incredibly racist” and “archaic” institution.
'Crypto king' nearly arrested twice after refusing to hand over diamond-studded Rolex, Audi in bankruptcy proceeding
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was almost arrested twice after the 23-year-old refused to hand over his diamond-studded Rolex, Audi and cell phone to a bankruptcy trustee.
Two Canadian women arrested after release from Syria ISIS detention camp
Two Canadian women have been arrested after arriving in Canada following their repatriation from an ISIS detention camp in Syria.
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
For one would-be property owner, the latest interest rate hike is a setback
Another hike in interest rates marks one more step back in Montrealer Elyse Gamache-Belisle's journey to home ownership. The single mother of two works as a project manager and has been collecting thousands of cans and cashing in her empties for a down payment on a property.
France denies extradition for priest facing sex assault charge in Nunavut
The federal government says France has denied an extradition request for a priest accused of crimes against children in Nunavut.
Pine-Sol cleaning products recall in Canada: What you need to know
Clorox is recalling some Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaning products in Canada and the U.S., due to possible contamination with bacteria that can make people sick.
'This is a federal inquiry': Doug Ford dodges questions on Emergencies Act inquiry
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the Emergencies Act inquiry is a federal proceeding into the federal government's use of the act, and not a provincial issue.
Regina
-
Provincial autonomy, healthcare expansion and law enforcement atop Sask.'s priorities in throne speech
The Government of Saskatchewan will focus on greater provincial autonomy, healthcare expansions and law enforcement during this fall’s legislative session, according to its latest throne speech.
-
Regina police investigate city's 7th murder of 2022
Regina police are investigating the city’s seventh murder of 2022 following the death of a Regina man.
-
Mountie wears 'thin blue line' patch while escorting man convicted of hate crime
A symbol that has been associated with white nationalist movements was recently worn by a Saskatchewan Mountie while escorting an inmate who had just been sentenced for hate speech.
Saskatoon
-
Provincial autonomy, healthcare expansion and law enforcement atop Sask.'s priorities in throne speech
The Government of Saskatchewan will focus on greater provincial autonomy, healthcare expansions and law enforcement during this fall’s legislative session, according to its latest throne speech.
-
Prison sentence sought for Sask. 'medicine man' who sexually assaulted women
Lawyers in a sexual assault case are seeking a nine-and-a-half-year prison sentence for a Saskatchewan elder who identifies as a traditional Indigenous healer.
-
Man accused in stabbing death of Saskatoon couple has case moved to King's Bench
A man facing two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a young couple will be tried at the Court of King’s Bench.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Sudbury man who confessed to killing brother sentenced to life in prison
A Sudbury judge has sentenced Kerry Burke to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 15 years.
-
Northern Ontario man charged after police seize $3.2M in illegal drugs
A Bonfield, Ont., man has been charged after search warrants yielded more than $3.2 million worth of illicit drugs in the area, the Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
Bull moose shot and abandoned north of Matheson, Ont.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is asking for the public’s help with identifying whomever shot and killed a bull moose north of Matheson.
Edmonton
-
Girl seriously injured when hit by bus in crosswalk: police
A girl sustained serious injuries when she was struck by a school bus while crossing a street in south Edmonton Wednesday morning, police say.
-
New Alberta cabinet could threaten environmental protections for parks, group says
An environmental group warns last week's changes to the governing United Conservative Party cabinet could threaten protections for Alberta's parks and wildlands.
-
For 3 days only, Popeyes selling 300-piece nuggets at 4 Canadian locations
Between Wednesday and Friday, four Popeyes in Canada, including one in downtown Edmonton, will sell 300 nuggets and 30 dipping sauces starting at $200.
Toronto
-
'Crypto king' nearly arrested twice after refusing to hand over diamond-studded Rolex, Audi in bankruptcy proceeding
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was almost arrested twice after the 23-year-old refused to hand over his diamond-studded Rolex, Audi and cell phone to a bankruptcy trustee.
-
RCMP investigating reports of Chinese 'police stations' operating in Ontario
The RCMP says it’s investigating reports of criminal activity at so-called "police stations" reportedly set up by the People’s Republic of China in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
SickKids seeing spike in ER patient volumes, with some waiting up to 12 hours
Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children is urging families to consider other options before coming in to the emergency department (ED) after more than 300 patients showed up over a 24-hour period in recent days.
Calgary
-
University of Calgary graduate accused of espionage
A University of Calgary alumnus has been arrested under suspicion of being a Russian spy, according to Norway's domestic security agency.
-
'Never gave up hope': Missing house cat returns home after spending 54 days in Kananaskis
When Jody Hubey set out for a camping trip with her son and their pet cat in August, never did she think it would turn into a tale of epic feline survival and an experience of heartwarming partnerships between strangers.
-
Teen badly injured in Crescent Heights hit-and-run
Calgary police are investigating a hit-and-run in front of Crescent Heights High School on Wednesday that badly injured a teenage boy.
Montreal
-
Civil rights lawyers hope rest of Canada will follow Quebec in ending random police stops
Police officers in Quebec no longer have the power to randomly pull over drivers on the road after a landmark court ruling on Tuesday that civil rights lawyers hope will have an impact across the country.
-
Quebec won't rule out banning solo driving in Lafontaine Tunnel ahead of construction
The Legault government is not ruling out banning access to the Hippolyte-Lafontaine Tunnel in the Montreal region for drivers travelling alone.
-
Bloc Quebecois' motion to sever ties with monarchy fails, but gets backing from other MPs
A Bloc Quebecois motion calling for Canada to sever ties with the monarchy failed on Wednesday, after Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet forced MPs to vote on whether the federal government should no longer be connected to what he called an “incredibly racist” and “archaic” institution.
Ottawa
-
Chick-fil-A plans to open Ottawa restaurant as part of Canadian expansion
U.S.-based fast food chain Chick-fil-A plans to come to Canada's capital in the coming years.
-
Three Montreal men charged in Ottawa car theft case
Ottawa police say three men from Montreal are facing charges in connection with an alleged car theft in Kanata South.
-
Reckless Homecoming behaviour in Kingston putting strain on hospitals: KHSC
Kingston Health Sciences Centre is warning residents that upcoming parties for Homecoming will put a lot of strain on a health-care system that is already overburdened.
Atlantic
-
Census figures show Atlantic provinces saw large influx of immigrants
The latest release of data from Statistics Canada's 2021 census shows the proportion of recent immigrants settling in Atlantic Canada has almost tripled in 15 years.
-
Man, 18, and three youths charged with attempted murder in Eskasoni stabbing
Four people are facing attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that left a 19-year-old Eskasoni, N.S., man with life-threatening injuries.
-
Horizon makes changes to sexual assault services after patient turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick's Horizon Health Network has announced several changes to its sexual assault nurse examiner program, including a new name, that will help ensure consistent access and improved care to sexual assault and intimate partner violence victims.
Kitchener
-
City of Kitchener looking for community feedback on fate of Queen Victoria statue
The City of Kitchener is launching a new initiative to explore the impacts of the Queen Victoria statue in Victoria Park, and it’s hoping community input can help decide the statue’s fate.
-
Brant County issues hiring call for more than 170 nurses
The Brant Community Healthcare System (BCHS) is feeling the effects of the demand on the healthcare industry with 271 job vacancies, including 178 for nurses.
-
How to save on home hydro bills this winter
With temperatures beginning to drop, many people in Waterloo region will be touching the thermostat to turn up the heat. Here are some tips on how residents can save money on their home heating bills this winter.
Vancouver
-
Arson, 'targeted attack on emergency services vehicles' under investigation in Smithers, B.C.
A major investigation is underway after a fiery incident in the parking lot of a Smithers, B.C., hotel that police say may be a 'targeted attack.'
-
Vancouver ad seeking roommate for '3 or 4 nights per week' at a rate of $750/month
A single fold-out cot in a screened-off section of a Vancouver living room is being advertised as best suited for someone who doesn't actually need a full-time place to live – and renting for $750 per month.
-
B.C. removing barriers to Indigenous jurisdiction over child welfare matters
The B.C. government is removing legislative barriers blocking Indigenous governments from exercising their own jurisdiction over child welfare matters – a change that is being applauded as an overdue break from the lasting structures of colonialism.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested, drugs and weapons seized after police raid in Duncan, B.C.
Mounties arrested one man and seized a stash of weapons and drugs after executing a search warrant on a property in Duncan, B.C. Officers found and seized 13 ounces of suspected fentanyl, six ounces of suspected cocaine, 34 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and more than 230 prescription pills, police said.
-
Canadian sailor found dead in Esquimalt, B.C.
Sailors aboard an Esquimalt, B.C.-based warship are mourning the death of a fellow crewmember. Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Cea was reported missing earlier this week.
-
Fire bans lifting along B.C. coast this week, fireworks permitted
B.C.'s Coastal Fire Centre is lifting its bans on most open burning activities just in time for Halloween. All category two and three open fires will be permitted once again in the Coastal Fire Centre jurisdiction starting Friday, which includes Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, the Central Coast and Haida Gwaii.