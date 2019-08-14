

Keila DePape, CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba RCMP is searching for suspects caught on camera during a theft at a Manitoba Hydro station.

Police said they were called to the station in Glenboro, Man., located about 170 kilometers southwest of Winnipeg, just after 2 a.m. on Aug.5.

The suspects used a truck to force their way inside the building, Manitoba Hydro told CTV News in a written statement.

Hand tools, power tools, work boots, a laptop and copper were all stolen, with a value totalling $13,000, said Hydro media relations officer Bruce Owen.

On Aug 5 at 2:09 am, #rcmpmb were called to a Break, Enter & Theft in progress at @manitobahydro station near Glenboro. If you have info or can help ID these suspects, please call Carberry RCMP at 204-834-2905. #WantedWed pic.twitter.com/h4TuvJ2SIB — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 14, 2019

A video shared in the tweet shows two people with their faces covered, entering a building and loading bags onto a truck parked outside.

In a statement to CTV News, RCMP say the truck involved was a grey GMC Sierra.

If you have any information that can help ID the suspects, you’re asked to call Carberry RCMP at (204) 834-2905.