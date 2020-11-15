WINNIPEG -- The cause of a fire at a Steinbach business is under investigation.

The Steinbach Fire Department was called to McMunn and Yates Building Supplies at about 6:25 p.m. Saturday for alarms sounding.

Fire Chief Kelvin Toews said when crews arrived on scene smoke was billowing from the front of the building. He said they immediately went into a defensive attack.

Fire crews from Kleefeld, New Bothwell, and Blumenort were called to assist.

Toews said no one was hurt in the fire. The Office of the Fire Commissioner is investigating the cause.