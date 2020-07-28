WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg fire crews battled a house fire Tuesday morning in the city’s West End.

More than 20 firefighters were called to the fire just after 6 a.m. in the 400 block of Maryland Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, they found smoke coming from the three-storey home. Firefighters attacked the fire from inside the house and extinguished it just after 6:50 a.m.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Police and paramedics were also at the scene.

The road was closed southbound on Maryland Street at Ellice Avenue, but has since reopened.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, and there are no damage estimates at this time.

- With files from CTV’s Tara Lopez.