Cause of house fire on Selkirk Avenue being investigated: WFPS
Published Saturday, April 25, 2020 3:16PM CST
(Source: Dan Timmerman/ CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg said the cause of a fire that broke out at a home on Selkirk avenue Saturday afternoon is under investigation.
The city said the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire in a single-storey one-family home in the 1300 block of Selkirk Avenue around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday.
When crews arrived, the city said they saw smoke and flames coming from the home. Fire fighters launched an offensive attack and the fire was under control at 1:11 p.m.
The city said no damage estimates are available at this time.