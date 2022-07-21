Cause of sinkhole in Winnipeg intersection revealed

WINNIPEG -

A large sinkhole prompted police to shut down a busy intersection in the northern area of Winnipeg Wednesday night.

Police told CTV News a patrol officer driving in the area of Inkster Boulevard and Salter Street noticed the sinkhole in the middle of the intersection around 10:30 p.m. Officers blocked off the intersection to traffic.

As of Thursday, Salter Street at Inkster Boulevard is closed to northbound and southbound traffic. Inkster Boulevard is open in both directions, but the city said the median lanes in both directions will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Police said there were no reports of the sinkhole harming people or vehicles.

The city said it’s believed the sinkhole developed because of a sewer failure at the manhole.

Emergency repair work is underway and the city said it’s expected to take up to a month to fix.