An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that broke out in a multi-family residence on Furby Street late Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said firefighters were called to a building in the 500 block of Furby around 5:15 p.m.

When they arrived they found smoke coming from a second floor suite.

The spokesperson said the fire was under control within about five minutes.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

No damage estimate was available Friday evening.