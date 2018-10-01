

CTV Winnipeg





The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized five shipments of suspected marijuana that was heading to Denmark and Italy on Sept. 18.

"The import and export of cannabis is illegal and will remain illegal upon legalization on October 17,” said Lisa Janes, the CBSA regional director general in the Greater Toronto Area region.

“These significant seizures demonstrate our commitment to intercepting illegal narcotic – at import and export - and prevent them from getting into international communities."

In total there was over 20 kilograms of what the CBSA suspects is marijuana.

The Denmark packages contained over 17 kilograms of suspected marijuana hidden inside of gum and pill containers.

The export on its way to Italy held over two kilograms of alleged marijuana, which was camouflaged inside cereal boxes

The CBSA gave the goods to the RCMP.

Anyone who has any information about suspicious cross-border activity is asked to call the CBSA Border Watch toll free line at 1-888-502-9060.