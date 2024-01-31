WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • CBSA to announce largest narcotics seizure in Prairie history

    

    The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) is set to make an announcement on Wednesday in Winnipeg regarding a historic narcotics seizure.

    At an 11 a.m. news conference at the RCMP D Division headquarters, the law enforcement agency will be announcing details of the largest seizure of narcotics in Prairie history.

    Members of the CBSA and RCMP will be available to answer questions.

    CTV News Winnipeg will update this story as more information becomes available.

