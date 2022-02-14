CBSA warning of 'significant delays' at Emerson border crossing amid protest

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) is warning drivers of “significant delays” at the Emerson port of entry due to an ongoing protest.

The blockade began last week with semi-trailers, farm machinery and passenger vehicles blocking access to the border as a protest against COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

In a statement on Monday, the CBSA said the port of entry is open at Emerson and it is continuing to process passenger vehicle traffic coming into Canada. However, it noted, commercial carriers are not being processed at this time.

Due to what the CBSA describes as “significant delays,” it urges people to use an alternate port of entry to come into Canada. Travellers can go to the online directory of CBSA offices and services to find hours and availability of alternate ports of entry.

“Please note that not all POEs can accommodate commercial traffic; the Ports of Boissevain, MB, Sprague, MB and North Portal, SK are the closest alternative processing sites for commercial traffic,” the statement said.

“Due to evolving circumstances, however, travellers are encouraged to reference the CBSA website to confirm commercial servicing at these ports in real time.”

The CBSA said it recognizes that disruptions at the border affects travellers and industry, noting that it is working with law enforcement to get things back to normal as soon as possible.

The agency said it is monitoring changes in demand at the alternate ports of entry and is allocating resources and adjusting staff levels and hours of service to minimize any delays.

In the latest update from the Manitoba RCMP, officers said the situation has not changed from Sunday when all four lanes of Highway 75 at Provincial Road 200 were blocked.

Mounties said drivers should expect delays and avoid the Emerson area.

Police noted that emergency vehicles and some agriculture transports have access through the blockade, but otherwise there is no traffic flow in the area.

Law enforcement has not issued any tickets or made any arrests.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the CBSA for confirmation on whether passenger vehicles are getting through.