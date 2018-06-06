A celebration ahead of National Indigenous Peoples Day brought crowds to Marymound School.

Wednesday marked the 12th year for the event, with as many as 1000 people descending on school property.

Marymound’s CEO Nancy Parker told CTV News it’s a highlight of the year for students.

It’s really a part of how Marymound recognizes that so many of our youth are Indigenous and that cultural reclamation is essential to all healing,” said Parker.

An integral part of the celebration — youth mentors who help to expose students to Indigenous culture throughout the year.

Through her work as a mentor, Raven Hart has spent the past year working with young people and sharing experiences she grew up with.

“I was really lucky to be born into my culture. I know a lot of people I’ve come across especially at Marymound are just learning their culture for the first time,” said Hart.

Hart said that in exposing youth to Indigenous culture, she’s seen many transformations.

“The connection that we make within our way of life, and who we are and our identity is a lifeline.”

“The more we inspire each other, the healthier we’ll be as a community,” said Hart.

The celebration featured an all-day pow wow, uniting singers and drum groups.

Justin Sinclair-Paul was one of the singers at the event. He told CTV News he hoped music could help to build relationships.

“It’s open to everyone, so you’re able to share that with anyone,” said Sinclair-Paul.

“Connecting with our culture and way of life.”