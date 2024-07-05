Celebration of life being held to honour Ray St. Germain

Manitoba Metis music legend Ray St. Germain will be laid to rest this weekend in Winnipeg.

Ray, who was nicknamed ‘Winnipeg’s Elvis,’ died late last month at the age of 83 from Parkinson’s disease.

On Saturday, a celebration of life is being held to honour his legacy at the Calvary Temple on Hargrave Street.

“I was honoured to be beside him in his journey in life and it’s just been an outpouring [of support],” said his wife Glory St. Germain in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Friday.

“And we decided we need to do a celebration of life because that’s what Ray would have wanted.”

Since Ray’s death, Glory said she’s received a number of heartfelt tributes from people all over the world. She said it shows the importance and power of music.

“[Music] can move us to tears. It can move us to laughter,” she said. “But above all else, when Ray sang, you could feel it. That’s really what resonates with all of us.”

Glory said she wants people to remember Ray as a compassionate person who was always a gentleman.

“He was obviously the love of my life,” she said.

“He absolutely adored our five children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

The celebration of life is open to the public. A pastor will be speaking at the service to share Ray’s heartfelt message and legacy. Family and friends will also be performing a musical tribute.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.