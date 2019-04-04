Featured
Celine Dion coming to Winnipeg in 2020
Celine Dion performs in concert at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Sunday, July 31, 2016. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 8:31AM CST
For the first time in more than a decade, Celine Dion is heading out on a North American Tour and is making a stop in Winnipeg.
The iconic singer will begin her tour in Quebec City on Sept. 18 and will wrap it up with a final show in Winnipeg on April 27, 2020.
The tour coincides with her new album release.
Dion’s new album “Courage” is expected to come out in November.
The 51-year-old is scheduled to wrap up her Las Vegas residency in June.