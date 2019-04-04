

CTV Winnipeg





For the first time in more than a decade, Celine Dion is heading out on a North American Tour and is making a stop in Winnipeg.

The iconic singer will begin her tour in Quebec City on Sept. 18 and will wrap it up with a final show in Winnipeg on April 27, 2020.

The tour coincides with her new album release.

Dion’s new album “Courage” is expected to come out in November.

The 51-year-old is scheduled to wrap up her Las Vegas residency in June.