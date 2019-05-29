

CTV Winnipeg





A charity sleepover is getting a new name and organizer.

Siloam Mission is re-launching the former CEO Sleepout, an event previously organized by the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, as the Siloam Sleepout, the organization announced in a release Wednesday.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, participants will spend the night at True North Square, raising money and awareness for Siloam Mission and those experiencing homelessness in the city.

The last CEO Sleepout was held in 2017 outside the RBC Convention Centre, following five previous events at Portage Avenue and Main Street.

Siloam Mission’s chief executive officer Jim Bell took part in the event.

“As a past participant in the CEO Sleepout, I know the impact an event like this can have – both on the people participating, and on those we serve every day,” he said.

Over those six years, the events raised nearly $1 million to support employment opportunities in the community.

“We’re excited to pass this event along to Siloam Mission to take it to the next level,” said Kate Fenske, chief executive officer of the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

Registration for the Siloam Sleepout is now open online, with fundraising to begin in June. To register, visit www.siloam.ca/sleepout.