WINNIPEG – While city hall may not have a festive spruce tree adorning its front lawn this holiday season, Winnipeg will still be able to enjoy the lighting of a giant Christmas tree at Polo Park mall next week.

CF Polo Park will unveil and light a brand new 26-foot-tall Christmas tree at 6 p.m. on Thursday. This is the first tree-lighting ceremony to be hosted at the mall.

The mall is promising a show. The lighting ceremony will include live music from an electric violinist, an interactive tree lighting to be hosted by Canadian Olympian Jon Montgomery.

This ceremony comes after news the city would not be installing a large spruce tree this year, because crews were still focussed on cleaning up after a wintery storm hit the city in October.

“The local community is invited to come together and participate in this momentous holiday event,” a news release from CF Polo Park said, “as the magical sights and sounds of the season ring through the shopping centre and usher in the holiday season.”