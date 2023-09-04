CFL slaps Riders defensive lineman Robertson with one-game suspension for head butt
TORONTO -- The CFL has suspended Saskatchewan defensive end Pete Robertson for a game following his head butt of Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros during a game Sunday.
The CFL announced the suspension Monday, following the Roughriders' 32-30 overtime home win over the Blue Bombers.
According to the CFL, Robertson will serve the suspension when the two teams meet again Saturday at IG Field.
Late in the fourth quarter, Robertson batted down a second-down pass from Collaros. Afterwards, Robertson head-butted the veteran quarterback, knocking Collaros to the turf.
Initially, there was no penalty called but a late flag was thrown and Robertson received a 15-yard unnecessary roughness call and was allowed to continue playing.
What was disturbing about the hit was it came after the play ended. It also certainly appeared like Robertson looked directly at the six-foot, 219-pound Collaros before delivering the head butt.
And while Collaros was on the ground, Robertson could be seen flexing.
Collaros, the CFL's outstanding player the last two seasons, has dealt with concussions during his career. He had to leave the game for three plays but did return.
And Winnipeg scored a touchdown anyway to go ahead 24-20 with 4:05 remaining.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2023
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Burning Man revellers begin exodus after flooding left tens of thousands stranded in Nevada desert
Muddy roads that left tens of thousands of partygoers stranded for days at a counterculture festival had dried up enough by Monday afternoon to allow them to begin their exodus from the northern Nevada desert.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada to halt rate hikes
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wrote directly to the central bank's governor Tiff Macklem on Sunday because of the devastating impact current rates are having on the province's families and businesses.
Air Canada apologizing to customers after seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on flight to Montreal
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
Toronto patient waiting for hospital bed watched for 48 hours as ER staff dealt with flood of sick patients
Some doctors estimate 8,000 to 15,000 Canadians are dying because of emergency room overcrowding, a trend prompting hospital staff to get creative, treating patients everywhere from chairs to public bathrooms.
'Excited to see the memes': German Chancellor Scholz tweets picture of himself with eye patch after injury
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday tweeted a pirate-style picture of himself with a black eye patch and dark-red bruises on the right side of his face -- the result of a jogging accident on the weekend.
No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
Flights delayed after one plane hits another on tarmac at YVR
Passengers are being switched to different flights after one Air Canada plane hit another on the tarmac at Vancouver International Airport Sunday afternoon.
Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth singer, dead at 56
Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, died Monday, his manager said. He was 56. No cause of death was shared, but Harwell had been receiving hospice care over the weekend and died at his home in Boise, Idaho.
North Korean leader Kim to meet Putin in Russia this month, NYT reports
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plans to travel to Russia this month to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the possibility of supplying weapons for the war in Ukraine, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing U.S. and allied sources.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan covered in blanket of smoke as air quality issues persist
Wildfire smoke from both B.C. and the Northwest Territories are having a very visible effect on Saskatchewan – leaving the entire province under special air quality statements.
-
Riders' Pete Robertson gets one-game suspension for head-butting Bombers QB
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Pete Robertson has been slapped with a one-game suspension following a head-butting incident during the Labour Day Classic.
-
James Smith residents look for healing on anniversary of massacre
With a mix of remembrance and celebration, James Smith Cree Nation is preparing to mark the one-year anniversary of a tragic event that deeply impacted the community.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith residents look for healing on anniversary of massacre
With a mix of remembrance and celebration, James Smith Cree Nation is preparing to mark the one-year anniversary of a tragic event that deeply impacted the community.
-
Riders' Pete Robertson gets one-game suspension for head-butting Bombers QB
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Pete Robertson has been slapped with a one-game suspension following a head-butting incident during the Labour Day Classic.
-
Saskatchewan covered in blanket of smoke as air quality issues persist
Wildfire smoke from both B.C. and the Northwest Territories are having a very visible effect on Saskatchewan – leaving the entire province under special air quality statements.
Northern Ontario
-
Steve Clark resigns as Ontario housing minister
MPP Steve Clark has resigned from his position as Ontario’s Housing Minister.
-
Labour Day ‘Solidarity March’ in Sault Ste. Marie
Workers gathered in downtown Sault Ste. Marie for the 65th Annual Labour Day Parade.
-
What Ontario parents need to know about a potential strike?
Kids are returning to school this fall amid some uncertainty as teachers continue to negotiate for new contracts. Here's what you need to know.
Edmonton
-
Police in Edmonton, Red Deer find increased use of animal tranquilizer in local drug supplies
A powerful tranquilizer used on animals has been found in illicit drugs being used by people in the city, says the Edmonton Police Service.
-
Woman dead following pedestrian collision in east Edmonton
A woman is dead following a vehicle collision with a pedestrian Sunday night in east Edmonton.
-
Labour Day Battle of Alberta chance for Elks, Stampeders to generate needed momentum
The Edmonton Elks have a little confidence. The Calgary Stampeders need some. The CFL's annual Battle of Alberta on Labour Day in Calgary features a pair of West Division clubs with gaps between themselves and a playoff spot.
Toronto
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford shuffles cabinet in wake of housing minister’s resignation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced a shuffle of his cabinet in the wake of Steve Clark’s resignation as housing minister.
-
Steve Clark resigns as Ontario housing minister
MPP Steve Clark has resigned from his position as Ontario’s Housing Minister.
-
What Ontario parents need to know about a potential strike?
Kids are returning to school this fall amid some uncertainty as teachers continue to negotiate for new contracts. Here's what you need to know.
Calgary
-
Calgarians fed up with wildfire smoke as Labour Day weekend concludes
It's a common theme every summer in Calgary: Wildfire smoke blocking a blue sky and sunny day.
-
Calgary and District Labour Council hosts Labour Day drive to benefit local food banks
The Calgary and District Labour Council, which represents 44,000 union members in the public and private sectors, says it encouraged its membership to donate food and money.
-
Rocky Mountain House RCMP ends shelter-in-place order for 'male armed with a firearm'
Mounties out of Rocky Mountain House brought a shelter-in-place order to an end with the arrest of one individual.
Montreal
-
Air Canada apologizing to customers after seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on flight to Montreal
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A warm and humid air mass hovers over Quebec and Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Tuesday and Wednesday in southern Quebec. The warning issued late on Monday morning states that a 'warm and humid air mass is currently affecting a large part of the province.'
-
Most EMSB schools don't have AC: Board chair asking Que. to invest in cooler classrooms
The head of the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) is calling on the provincial government to pay for air conditioners as large parts of southern Quebec face a heat warning.
Ottawa
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford shuffles cabinet in wake of housing minister’s resignation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced a shuffle of his cabinet in the wake of Steve Clark’s resignation as housing minister.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizers' criminal trial begins Tuesday
Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are scheduled to stand trial in Ottawa starting Tuesday for their role in the three-week protest that overtook the streets around downtown and sparked a national emergency declaration.
-
Ottawa firefighters douse blaze in the Glebe
Ottawa firefighters have extinguished a house fire in the Glebe.
Atlantic
-
Missing 64-year-old boater found dead: N.S. RCMP
The missing 64-year-old man who was the subject of a two-day search along the Tidnish River in Cumberland County, N.S., has been found dead, RCMP said Monday evening.
-
Halifax union members mark Labour Day
Members of more than a dozen unions marched through the streets of Halifax this Labour Day, discussing their concerns.
-
House fires reported in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia
Separate house fires have been reported in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge motorcyclist killed after crash in Wellington County
The driver of a motorcycle has been killed following a crash in Centre Wellington.
-
'I'm still blown away by it every day': How an Elora, Ont. woman saved her new boyfriend's life
An Elora couple not only share a close bond, they now share the same scar.
-
Heat warning in effect for Waterloo-Wellington
Nearly all of Ontario, including Waterloo region and Wellington County, will be feeling the effects of a heat event throughout the week.
Vancouver
-
Crew member's car crash triggered 12 sailing cancellations on Sunshine Coast: BC Ferries
The crew shortage that led to a number of scrapped sailings in B.C.'s Sunshine Coast region this weekend was because of a car accident, BC Ferries confirmed.
-
School zone speed limits back on the radar as kids head back to class in B.C.
As tens of thousands of school children return to the classroom Tuesday, police agencies across the province plan to have extra officers out enforcing school zone speed limits.
-
Here's what people say they would need to feel safe with driverless cars on B.C. streets.
New research shows what people in B.C. say they would need to feel safe sharing the road with self-driving cars – and having a human behind the wheel is high on the list.
Vancouver Island
-
Collision between BC Transit bus and SUV at Victoria intersection caught on camera
Two people were taken to hospital after an SUV and a BC Transit bus collided in the middle of a busy intersection in Victoria.
-
Crew member's car crash triggered 12 sailing cancellations on Sunshine Coast: BC Ferries
The crew shortage that led to a number of scrapped sailings in B.C.'s Sunshine Coast region this weekend was because of a car accident, BC Ferries confirmed.
-
Small B.C. athlete wins big at 2023 World Dwarf Games
An 11-year-old Vancouver Island athlete came home from the World Dwarf Games in Germany with seven medals. He humbly says there's nothing stopping any of us from achieving our goals, if we can just get out there and do it.