CFL Western Final start time pushed up

WINNIPEG -

More good news for Winnipeg sports fans.

Start times for the Canadian Football League’s Eastern and Western Finals have been moved up by 30 minutes for the games on Dec.5.

When the Winnipeg Blue Bombers clinched first place in the West Division,scheduling issues had both the Jets and the Bombers playing at the same time, forcing fans to choose one game or the other.

The division final will take place at IG Field, with the winning team advancing to the Grey Cup in Hamilton the next week.

Kickoff for the Western Final will now take place at 3 p.m.CST in Winnipeg. The location for the Eastern Final has yet to be decided, but the game will start at 12:30 ET.

Earlier this week,the Winnipeg Jets announced they will move the start time back one hour for their home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, also on Dec.5. It is the only time the Maple Leafs will be playing in Winnipeg during the regular season.

The Bombers have said they will offer bus transportation from IG Field to Canada Life Centre for fans wanting to attend the Jets game following the final.

The scheduling changes have been coordinated with the CFL’s national broadcast partners.

With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre and Kayla Rosen