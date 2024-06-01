WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Challenge for Life Winnipeg sees record year, raises over $1.5M

    Manitobans taking part in the Challenge for Life on June 1, 2024. (Source: Alexandra Holyk) Manitobans taking part in the Challenge for Life on June 1, 2024. (Source: Alexandra Holyk)
    Share

    More than 1,000 people laced up their running shoes on Saturday to take part in a record-breaking year for Challenge for Life.

    The event, which raises money for CancerCare Manitoba, saw more than 1,100 people come out to Assiniboine Park for either a five-kilometre walk, 20-kilometre walk or 200 minutes of exercise.

    “This is a record year for us, so the most participants and we also hit a fundraising record this year, as well,” said Laura Curtis, director of marketing and communications at the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation.

    According to Curtis, this year’s Manitoba participants raised more than $1.6 million. All of the funds raised will stay in Manitoba.

    “The funds go to CancerCare Manitoba,” she said. “They support research, clinical trials…the very latest developments and also really important emotional and physical support programs for people on a journey with cancer and their families.”

    Curtis added that Saturday’s event had a “supportive” environment, with everyone coming together to make a difference.

    - With files from CTV’s Alexandra Holyk.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Panama prepares to evacuate first island in face of rising sea level

    On a tiny island off Panama's Caribbean coast, about 300 families are packing their belongings in preparation for a dramatic change. Generations of Gunas who have grown up on Gardi Sugdub in a life dedicated to the sea and tourism will trade that next week for the mainland’s solid ground.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News