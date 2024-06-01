Challenge for Life Winnipeg sees record year, raises over $1.5M

More than 1,000 people laced up their running shoes on Saturday to take part in a record-breaking year for Challenge for Life.

The event, which raises money for CancerCare Manitoba, saw more than 1,100 people come out to Assiniboine Park for either a five-kilometre walk, 20-kilometre walk or 200 minutes of exercise.

“This is a record year for us, so the most participants and we also hit a fundraising record this year, as well,” said Laura Curtis, director of marketing and communications at the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation.

According to Curtis, this year’s Manitoba participants raised more than $1.6 million. All of the funds raised will stay in Manitoba.

“The funds go to CancerCare Manitoba,” she said. “They support research, clinical trials…the very latest developments and also really important emotional and physical support programs for people on a journey with cancer and their families.”

Curtis added that Saturday’s event had a “supportive” environment, with everyone coming together to make a difference.

- With files from CTV’s Alexandra Holyk.