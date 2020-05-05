WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s Court of Queen’s Bench will begin resuming in-person trials later this month.

Chief Justice Glenn Joyal announced on Monday all currently-scheduled criminal, civil family and child protection trials in the Court of Queen’s Bench from May 26 until the end of June will proceed in person.

“While this Notice provides confirmation to counsel and litigants that the previously scheduled trials for that period will proceed, it should be remembered that pursuant to past notices and court communications to the profession, those May 26 to the end of June 2020 trials have always been described as presumptively set to proceed. In other words, they were never cancelled or adjourned,” Joyal wrote. (link here http://www.manitobacourts.mb.ca/site/assets/files/1966/notice_to_profession_-_may_4_20.pdf)

The only exception to this ruling is jury trials, which are still not allowed to proceed in order to help promote physical distancing . Jury trials scheduled to take place before June 30 were postponed. It is not known yet when the trials will resume.

Joyal’s message said plans could change based on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He added if the trials are able to resume as planned, the Court of Queen’s Bench will be operating at close to 100 per cent capacity for services.

Last month, the Court of Queen’s Bench put new protocols in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including conducting motions, appeals and pre-trial conferences by teleconference where possible.