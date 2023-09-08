Changes could be coming to Winnipeg’s short-term rental regulations after city council voted to bring in new rules earlier this year.

A new report before the city’s property and development committee is recommending amendments to the city’s zoning bylaws. These changes would establish a framework for regulating short-term rentals, including establishing them as a land use under certain zoning districts.

Under the new amendments, bed and breakfasts would be included under the designation. These businesses are currently categorized as home-based businesses.

The report also states that short-term rentals will be licensed and enforced through the community safety business licensing bylaw.

The amendments would also limit stays at short-term rentals to no more than 30 continuous nights, and cap the number of rentals one person or corporation can own.

The report will be discussed at a meeting of the property and development committee next week.

A full copy of the report can be found online.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.