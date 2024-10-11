Changes to CFS Act to help keep more children out of care

Changes have been made to the Child and Family Services (CFS) Act to help keep more children with their families and out of the child welfare system.

Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine made the announcement on Friday, saying four new agreement types have been added to the legislation, which came into effect at the start of the month.

These agreement types, which include family support, kinship care, customary care, and voluntary care, provide CFS with additional options to keep parents involved in planning for their children while they retain guardianship.

CFS agencies will work with those they serve to create policies for how these agreements are used.

“We are empowering family members, Indigenous nations, community, and kin while ensuring the child welfare system works with parents who need additional support, better meeting the needs of both Manitoba children and families,” the minister said.

Fontaine noted that an additional $10 million has been allocated to Indigenous agencies to help with the implementation of customary and kinship care.

She added that the CFS Act has also been amended to support the coordination of child welfare services and information sharing between provincially mandated services and services delivered to Indigenous communities through First Nation and Metis child welfare laws.

“We know life can bring unexpected challenges,” she said.

“We want to make sure that even during those difficult times, parents feel confident coming forward to seek out support for themselves and their children, knowing they will be connected to supports committed to keeping them together and protecting their well-being.”