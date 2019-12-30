WINNIPEG -- The province is making some changes in how it cares for Manitoba’s watersheds, saying the goal of the changes is improved water quality.

On Monday, the province announced it will transition 18 conservation districts into 14 new watershed districts. This is one of a few changes included in the newly proclaimed Watershed District Act.

The province said the act focuses on a “watershed-based approach” for management strategies.

“Our government recognizes the importance of local decision-making around water and we want to build on the success of the conservation districts model to advance watershed management in our province,” said Agriculture and Resource Development Minister Blaine Pedersen in a provincial news release.

Pedersen said these improved strategies will lead to better water quality in Manitoba lakes, wetlands, rivers and streams.

The act will also allow more flexibility for watershed districts to appoint board members and terms, and calculate municipal contributions. These districts will also be allowed to handle board contracts and agreements for water and soil projects, and partner with non-municipal entities.

The act will also identify an approach to transition to the new watershed districts, and will clarify the district board policies and procedures.

The province said these changes are a result of several years of work with 104 municipal partners to modernize the program.

Here is a look at the new watershed districts in Manitoba: