WINNIPEG -- WINNIPEG - A charge has been stayed for a woman who testified that she was tortured, beaten and burned in the months before her housemate's body was found in a barrel behind their Winnipeg home.

Lawyer James Wood says a charge of being an accessory after the fact against Jessica Reid was stayed in September.

He says his client was under duress from facing significant abuse when she helped dispose of the body in 2016.

Perez Cleveland was convicted last year of first-degree in the death of 42-year-old Jennifer Barrett.

His trial heard that Cleveland shared a house with his adult daughter and five women, who were described as "sister wives."

After Barrett's death, court heard that Cleveland directed Reid and another woman to get rid of her body