

CTV Winnipeg





Police have upgraded the charge laid against a Winnipeg man in connection with the death of a woman on Jan. 9.

At around 2:25 a.m. that day Winnipeg police were called to a domestic incident at a residence in the 500 block of Daer Boulevard, where they found an unconscious woman.

The victim, Winnipeg resident Eunjee Kim, 41, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

At the time, police arrested a man at the residence, who had to be treated for a minor injury.

Initially Juhyun Park, 44, was charged with manslaughter.

On Friday, police said Park was rearrested and is now charged with first degree murder.

He remains in custody.