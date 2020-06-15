WINNIPEG -- A 22-year-old Winnipeg man is facing multiple charges after a man was shot last week following a party on Flora Avenue.

Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Flora Avenue for reports that a man who had been shot. A man was discovered suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

The man has since been upgraded to stable condition and remains in hospital, police said on Monday.

Police said they located a suspect in the 700 block of Stella Avenue, and he was taken into custody.

Officers believe a party occurred earlier that evening, and the suspect became upset and allegedly fired several shots into the ceiling from a gun. Those at the party hid the firearm, which upset the suspect, who allegedly threatened to kill a woman. Police said the man grabbed the gun and left the home, and is alleged to have returned hours later to the home and shot a 19-year-old man.

Paul Lee Campbell is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, uttering threats, and multiple firearms-related charges, including two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and one charge of careless use of a firearm.

None of the charges have been tested in court.