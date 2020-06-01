Charges laid after naked man allegedly steals, crashes Winnipeg ambulance
One person was taken into custody after an ambulance was stolen Friday morning. The ambulance crashed into the Portuguese Cultural Centre (CTV News Photo Jamie Dowsett)
WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges after an ambulance was allegedly stolen and subsequently crashed in Winnipeg on Friday.
The ambulance was taken from the Sherbrook Street and William Avenue area around 8:30 a.m.
According to Winnipeg Fire Chief John Lane, the incident began after an ambulance paramedic crew pulled over to assist a man who needed help. Lane said the situation escalated within 70 seconds, when the suspect began to threaten to harm the paramedics.
A video from the scene shows a nude man running past paramedics, accessing the front cab of the ambulance, and driving away.
The ambulance crashed into the Portuguese Cultural Centre a short time later.
Marlon Elijah Wincup has been charged with multiple offences, including driving while impaired and theft over $5,000. He is currently in custody.
None of the charges have been tested in court.