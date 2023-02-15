Charges laid following series of attacks on Shamattawa officers
The Manitoba RCMP has laid charges following a series of attacks on Shamattawa officers over the last 10 months.
According to police, these attacks began in April 2022, when officers responded to a fire at a home in the community. Police allege that a group of kids, aged 11 to 14, tried to walk toward this home, which was engulfed in flames.
Officers allege they warned the youth to stay away, but the warning was ignored. Police said officers then arrested some of the youth “in the interest of safety.” During the arrests, a group of people surrounded an officer and began to kick and punch.
Mounties managed to break up the group and brought those in custody back to the detachment. At this point, three youths allegedly doused the front steps of the detachment with a flammable liquid, which police say was an attempt to light it on fire. These three kids were arrested and the fire was extinguished.
Another incident took place in December, when officers responded to a call of a disturbance. Mounties said when they got to the scene, a group of about 20 people – both adults and youth – surrounded them.
Police allege the group attacked the officers, leaving them with injuries including bruised faces, chipped teeth, and injured hips and knees.
The most recent assault took place on Feb. 1, when officers were called to a disturbance at an apartment building. According to police, there was a party going on and Elders were being kicked out of their homes.
Police said they were trying to break up the party, when a female youth attack an officer. While the officer was arresting this girl, a group of about 20 people – adults and youth – pushed officers away.
Once the scene was calm, police left, but returned shortly after as the party restarted. Officers said upon their return, they were then attacked, adding that a police cruiser was smashed, causing a window to shatter.
While officers tried to make arrests, Mounties allege they were punched, kicked and bitten. Police note that officers had heavy items thrown at them, which significantly injured one officer, who was hit in the face.
RCMP said it believed that intoxicants played a part in all the incidents. Officers added that charges were laid in connection to all the attacks and that youth agencies were contacted.
