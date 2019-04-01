Featured
Charges laid in fatal hit and run involving stolen truck
A woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at the scene and the vehicle, which police allege was a stolen truck towing a trailer, left without stopping. (Source: Gabrielle Marchand/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 11:00AM CST
A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit and run on Aug. 3, 2017.
Police said around 11:45 a.m., they went to 200 block of Marion Street following the report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
A woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at the scene and the vehicle, which police allege was a stolen truck towing a trailer, left without stopping.
Gator Albert Browne, who lived in Winnipeg at one point, has been charged with a number of offences including failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.
READ MORE: 'It's tragic': Pedestrian dead after hit and run in St. Boniface