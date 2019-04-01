

CTV Winnipeg





A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit and run on Aug. 3, 2017.

Police said around 11:45 a.m., they went to 200 block of Marion Street following the report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

A woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at the scene and the vehicle, which police allege was a stolen truck towing a trailer, left without stopping.

Gator Albert Browne, who lived in Winnipeg at one point, has been charged with a number of offences including failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

