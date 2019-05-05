

CTV Winnipeg





One person has been charged with second degree murder in connection to a homicide in Gilbert Plains, Man.

Police said on May 4 officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 9:40 p.m., and found a 36-year-old man suffering from injuries.

They say the victim received immediate medical attention but was pronounced dead on scene.

On May 5, a 39-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were arrested and taken into custody in connection to the homicide investigation, according to RCMP.

Mounties said the suspects were believed to be travelling together and were trying to steal vehicles in order to flee from the area.

On May 8, RCMP said David Christopher Genaille, 39, has been charged. He is in custody and is set to appear in Dauphin Provincial Court on May 28.

The 25-year-old woman was released without charge.

The investigation continues.

Gilbert Plains is located about 350 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.