WINNIPEG -- A man and a woman from Winnipeg were arrested and charged Thursday night in connection with a carjacking and a robbery which occurred in February and March.

The robbery happened on February 26 at approximately 6:45 p.m. at an apartment building in the 400 block of Kennedy Street.

Police said a 70-year-old woman was holding a cellphone in the lobby of the building while waiting for a bus to arrive when a man and woman approached her. The woman allegedly stole the phone from the woman’s hand and ran out of the building. The 70-year-old woman followed her outside, but was approached by the man who was carrying a metal pipe.

The man assaulted the 70-year-old while swinging the pipe above her head and demanding the pass codes. The 70-year-old’s wallet and belongings were stolen. She was shaken up from the incident, but not injured.

Police said the suspects ran from the scene.

The carjacking happened on March 3 in the same building. A 58-year-old home-care worker was followed into the building by a man a woman who demanded his money and his glasses. The home-care worker refused, and was allegedly assaulted and his car keys stolen.

Police said though the home-care worker tried to stop them, the suspects pushed him down and fled in his car. The home-care worker was not injured.

Police said officers arrested a man and woman in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue Thursday afternoon. Police said a loaded sawed off bolt-action rifle was found in the man’s backpack, along with methamphetamine.

Danny Wawaskes Harper, 31, is facing 11 charges including warrants for two counts of both robbery and possession of a weapon. He was also charged with multiple firearms and drug-related offences.

Shannon Marie Harper, 28, was charged with a warrant for robbery.

Both people remain in custody. The charges have not been proven in court.