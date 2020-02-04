WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have laid charges after chasing a stolen vehicle through the West End, where it was eventually abandoned.

Police said the vehicle was stolen from the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue on Sunday, when it was left running with keys in the ignition.

On Monday officers spotted the vehicle in the area of Sherbrook Street and Sargent Avenue, where they put out a ‘stop stick,’ used to puncture and deflate tires.

The vehicle went over the equipment and was driven to the area of Erin Street and Sargent Avenue, where it was abandoned.

Police dogs were used to search the area and officers found a suspect hiding under a trailer. Police said the suspect wasn’t cooperating so they used a dog to help bring him into custody.

A second suspect was also arrested, after being found in the 1000 block of Erin Street.

The men, a 22-year-old from St. Theresa Point and a 31-year-old from Winnipeg, have both been charged with flight while pursued by peace officers, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and resist peace officer.

The 22-year-old also faces charges for driving without a valid licence and failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Both men are in custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.