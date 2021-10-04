Charges laid two months after food delivery driver shot at in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg police have charged a 29-year-old man after a food delivery driver was shot at the end of July

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 28, when the victim, a 35-year-old man, was driving away after delivering food to a home near St. Matthews Avenue and Toronto Street.

Police allege a man in an unknown SUV, who also had a female passenger in the car, blocked the delivery driver’s exit on the road.

According to police, the suspect pointed a gun at the delivery driver. However, the delivery driver quickly reversed and managed to escape.

Police said the suspect then caught up with the delivery driver, shot one round, and then drove off.

When officers got to the scene, they found the victim in the 700 block of Portage Avenue. The window of his car had been shattered, which caused him to get hurt. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The Winnipeg police’s major crimes unit investigated and identified a suspect.

On Oct. 2, officers went to the Milner Ridge Correctional Centre and arrested a man on the strength of a warrant.

Nathaniel Terence Gartnet Simard has been charged with several offences, including aggravated assault, pointing a firearm, and discharging a firearm with intent. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Simard remains in custody.