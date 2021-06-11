WINNIPEG -- The charges against a former Winnipeg high school teacher accused of sexually assaulting students have been stayed.

During a short hearing in Manitoba's provincial court on Thursday, Crown Prosecutor Shannon Benevides entered a stay of proceedings for the charges against the former teacher.

In February 2020, Winnipeg police charged a 27-year-old woman with sexual exploitation, sexual assault, and supplying liquor to a minor.

Police had said the woman was a teacher at Grant Park High School, and the 16-year-old victim had been a student.

In April 2020, police laid more charges against the woman after finding two more victims.

The woman was facing three counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation, three counts of luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication, and one count of sexual interference.

“The accused, Your Honour, has written and sent a letter to the Minister of Education, as well as the child abuse registry," Benevides said told Provincial Judge Sidney Lerner.

"In these letters, she has agreed to surrender her teaching certificate, as well as to not reapply to be a teacher during her lifetime, and she has also conceded that a basis exists to place her on the child abuse registry."

The crown prosecutor said as a result of these actions, the province is staying the charges against the woman.