Charges stayed against one man in child exploitation and human trafficking investigation: RCMP

The charges against a man arrested in a child exploitation and human trafficking investigation have been stayed after it was determined he was not involved.

Manitoba RCMP announced on July 9 that seven people were arrested after a 15-year-old girl was seen with older men in Portage la Prairie. Police found the girl in February, along with another 15-year-old girl.

Police said an adult woman befriended the girls, asked them to hang out with her to get drugs and money, and then they went to a home where a man gave them drugs in exchange for sexual acts.

Investigators executed 10 search warrants between February and June and seized computers, phones, external hard drives, firearms and drugs.

On Friday, RCMP announced one of the men arrested, 34-year-old Scott Joseph Taylor, was not involved.

Police said the search warrant used for his home was based on initial information from the investigation. Firearms were found in his home; however, a court has stayed all the charges against Taylor.

Investigators also noted three more victims have come forward to police since the original news release came out.

RCMP continue to investigate.

- With files from CTV's Charles Lefebvre