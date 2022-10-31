Charges stayed in death of Winnipeg infant found in garbage bin

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

The charges have been stayed against a Winnipeg woman whose infant baby was found dead in a garbage bin in Winnipeg's North End earlier this year.

A Manitoba Justice spokesperson confirmed the Crown had entered a stay of proceedings on all charges against Jeanene Rosa Moar earlier this month.

Moar was charged in June with manslaughter and concealing the body of a child after her infant girl was found dead in a garbage bin between Boyd Avenue and Redwood Avenue.

Police told media at the time investigators believed the infant was still alive when she was placed in the garbage bin.

The provincial spokesperson said the development in the case came after the Crown had been speaking with the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy.

The spokesperson said the Crown told the court on Oct. 5, that, "Following that discussion, we arrived at the conclusion that we would not be in a position to determine the cause of death – whether by unlawful act, otherwise unavoidable circumstances, or natural causes.

As a result, we are no longer satisfied that there is a reasonable likelihood of convicting Ms. Moar for any offence arising from these unfortunate circumstances."

-with files from CTV's Josh Crabb