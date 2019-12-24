WINNIPEG -- Charities across the city were spreading some holiday joy with some hearty meals, hampers of food, and a sense of community on Christmas Eve.

The Sons and Daughters of Italy opened their doors for the 14th annual Christmas Eve feast for the central neighbourhood at Rossbrook House, Tuesday evening.

Around 300 people including new immigrants to Canada and many inner-city families attended the holiday feast throughout three different sittings.

"It’s what we do, it’s part of our charity program and it’s a great way for our members to be involved and stay connected to the community,” said Reno Augellone, the event co-chair for the Sons and Daughters of Italy. “Because a lot of us came from the West End and grew up here, and we just want to give it back."

Over at the Siloam Mission, around 50 volunteers were hard at work preparing turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing for their annual Christmas Eve dinner.

The mission has hosted the dinner each year since it opened in 1987. This year the mission said it served approximately 600 people.

“These people aren't just doing this at Christmas,” said Glenn Joyal, Chief Justice of the Court of Queen’s Bench, who volunteered at the mission for the Christmas dinner. “They do it day in and day out, month after month and that's something that we have to be reminded of not only for our own commitment but also as a reminder of how great this city is and how great its citizens are."

Siloam Mission said more than 90 per cent of its food is donated and added it is always accepting donations of food and clothing including warm winter gear.

The mission was not alone in their holiday feasting. The Lighthouse Mission has teamed up with Santa Lucia Pizza to serve some hot lunches on Christmas Day afternoon.

The volunteers have planned to serve hot turkey sandwiches and pizza to around 500 people.

“A lot of the people that we serve around here are homeless, unfortunately,” said Shaun Winter, a volunteer at the mission. “So to have a nice warm meal on Christmas Day, I think it would really warm up their heart."