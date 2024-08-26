Charles Roberts, Bombers' all-time rusher, to be added to Ring of Honour

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers' all-time leading rushing is headed to the Ring of Honour.

The team announced on Monday that Charles Roberts will be inducted on Sept. 7 during the Banjo Bowl, becoming the 16th member of the Ring of Honour.

"This is a big deal for me, I'm humbled and I'm very appreciative that I'm being honoured as one of the legends of the organization," Roberts said in a news release.

Roberts joined the Bombers in 2001, being named the team's top rookie and special teams player.

He led the league in rushing three times – 2003, 2005 and 2006 – and had six straight seasons with 1,000 yards rushing.

He became the franchise leader in rushing with 9,987 yards in 2007. Roberts is also only behind Milt Stegall for most touchdowns with the Bombers at 79.

"So many guys come up to Canada and want to use it to get back to the NFL. After my first year in Winnipeg, I didn't want to be anywhere else because I was so comfortable thanks to the fans, my teammates, and the people in that community. I had found a home."

In 2013, Roberts was named to the Winnipeg Football Club Hall of Fame and in 2014 he was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame – finishing sixth all-time in rushing in the CFL with 10,285 yards.

"The Winnipeg Football Club is absolutely thrilled to add such a spectacular player to our Ring of Honour," Bombers president and CEO Wade Miller said in a news release.