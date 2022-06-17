Charleswood house fire sends two to hospital

A two-storey home in Charleswood went up in flames Thursday afternoon, sending two people to hospital.

According to the City of the Winnipeg, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded just after 2 p.m. to reports of a fire at a home in the 5900 block of Rannock Avenue.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the house.

Firefighters launched an offensive attack, and the fire was declared under control about an hour later.

Two occupants of the home self-evacuated before crews arrived. Paramedics transported them both to hospital in stable condition, the city said.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no damage estimate was available.