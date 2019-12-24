WINNIPEG -- Residents living near Caron Park in Charleswood were shocked to find out a public skating rink wasn't being set up this year.

"I learned to skate there as a kid, so we're just really sad not to see it there anymore," said one Charleswood resident.

“I’ve been skating on it for 40 years. It’s just too bad our community doesn't have it anymore,” another resident told CTV News.

Realizing a rink wasn't coming - area residents petitioned for it to be built.

In response, City Councillor Kevin Klein saidthe rink was not cancelled, but there was a change in location this year.

“The program is intended to move rinks around our community (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood) so that all residents would have the opportunity to enjoy an outdoor rink,” Klein said.

The two rinks he mentioned are in Shoreham Bay and Smithdale Park, about a ten minute drive from Caron Park.

Klein suggested residents go through the Adopt-A-Rink program. The program lets residents open up a skating rink if they pay for insurance and promise to maintain it.

Klein's office offered to pay for 50 per cent of itwhich equals about $150, but so far no residents have come forward.

Though too late this year, residents seem to be optimistic the rink will be back next year.