WINNIPEG -- Here are the top five most-read stories on CTV News Winnipeg for August 2021.

A night hike in the Spruce Woods Provincial Park took a terrifying turn for a Manitoba couple who were forced to hide in a washroom after being chased by what RCMP believes was a pack of coyotes.

CTV’s Danton Unger reports.

This story was first published on Aug. 11, 2021.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister plans to leave office Wednesday and have the Tory caucus choose an interim leader.

Steve Lambert of The Canadian Press reports.

This story was first published on Aug. 29, 2021.

Manitoba is taking another step toward fully reopening as the province announced new public health orders will be coming into effect, allowing more businesses to reopen and lifting the province's mandatory mask mandate.

CTV’s Devon McKendrick reports.

This story was first published on Aug. 3, 2021.

The Manitoba government will require designated provincial employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 31 or undergo regular testing, and will reintroduce a mask mandate for indoor public spaces.

CTV’s Kayla Rosen reports.

This story was first published on Aug. 24, 2021.

A Winnipeg family is speaking out after not being able to visit their loved one in hospital because they were transferred into a room with an unvaccinated patient.

CTV’s Mason DePatie reports.

This story was first published on Aug. 30, 2021.