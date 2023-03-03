Check out the 2023 Folk Fest lineup

Fleet Foxes, The War on Drugs and Vance Joy are just some of the names that will make up the lineup for the 2023 Winnipeg Folk Fest.

Folk Fest announced the lineup Friday evening for the four-day spectacle that will run from July 6 to 9 at Birds Hill Provincial Park. The show will feature over 60 artists during the festivities.

Seattle-based indie folk band Fleet Foxes will be performing in Manitoba for the first time, as well as The War on Drugs, who won a Grammy for Best Rock Album of the Year in 2018.

"Riptide" singer-songwriter Vance Joy will be coming back to the festival. He started performing at Folk Fest in 2013.

Juno Award winner Rufus Wainwright and his dad Loudon Wainwright III are each appearing on the lineup as well.

"We are very excited about this year's lineup. It highlights our artistic vision of presenting a strong, diverse range of artists that will resonate with our audience. We have been trying for a few years to land some of these artists and this year everything lined up just right to make that happen," said Chris Frayer, the artistic director for Folk Fest, in a news release.

"I want festivalgoers to come away with a new appreciation for the music they know and love, and a revived list of discovered artists to add to their playlists."

The festival will also include a variety of Manitoba, Indigenous and international artists, including William Prince who performed at the Grand Ole Opry in February.

Tickets for Folk Fest are on sale now with adult day tickets starting at $80. A full list of performers and more information about Folk Fest can be found online.